Best Stocks of 2017: Zions Bancorp (ZION) Stock May Find Nirvana This Year

Editor’s note: This column is part of our Best Stocks for 2017 contest. John Jagerson’s and Wade Hansen’s pick for the contest is Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION ).

The beginning of 2017 was a time of hope and optimism on Wall Street. The election of Donald Trump had changed everything from policy and growth expectations to expectations about inflation and more.

The ramifications of those changing expectations had just started to play themselves out in the U.S. stock market. With that in mind, we chose ZION stock to be one of the top-performing stocks in 2017.

We believe ZION was uniquely situated to take advantage of a growing number of the potential changes that were expected to play themselves out in the U.S. economy and stock market this year. The Trump administration, for example, could bolster ZION by:

Scaling back, or fully repealing, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act

Boosting inflation expectations

Relaxing environmental regulations for drilling while OPEC caps oil production

Lowering corporate tax rates

While the Trump administration has been successful in a few of these areas, it has thus far fallen woefully short in others. Let’s take a look.

Scaling Back, or Repealing, Dodd-Frank

We were looking forward to the scaling back, or repeal, of the Dodd-Frank Act and believed it would boost ZION’s revenue-generating potential by enabling the bank to trade more freely and issue more loans by creating collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) containing trust preferred securities (TrPS). We also anticipated a reduction in expenses for the bank as compliance costs fell.

Unfortunately, not much has happened on this front. In fact, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has even expressed some support for the Volcker Rule — the portion of the Dodd-Frank Act that prohibits financial institutions from engaging in proprietary trading.

It’s still early, but with all of the other legislative priorities stacking up in front of financial regulatory reform, we aren’t as confident this issue is going to be addressed in the near term.

Boosting Inflation Expectations

We, along with most others, expected President Trump’s economic policies to boost inflation here in the United States. Analysts were anticipating increased economic growth, coupled with the potential for trade battles and the implementation of tariffs, would boost inflation.

As a result, bond yields would be pushed higher to compensate bond investors for the increased inflation risks they would face. This, in turn, would lead to a steeper yield curve, which would be a boon for banks.

Unfortunately, the “reflation” trade that dominated the market through the end of February has faded, and the yield curve is flattening once again. This is a negative for banks and their net interest margin levels.

Environmental Regulations and OPEC Production Cap

Trump made good on his promise to relax environmental regulations for energy producers, including opening up previously unavailable areas for oil exploration, when he signed his “energy independence” executive order on March 28.

This should benefit oil producers here in the United States, some of whom have taken out loans from ZION.

This should help the company reverse the rising tide of having to increase its loan loss provisions to compensate for the number of charge-offs in the energy sector.

Next Page