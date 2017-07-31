Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) has been one of the hottest stocks in the market recently. It’s up 15% over the past 5 days, 24% over the past month and almost 60% year-to-date.

The most recent leg higher in the stock started with blowout second-quarter earnings numbers last Wednesday. The big story in that report? Cash flow.

Cash flows have always been the storyline at Boeing. The company produces giant amounts of cash, spends some of it on capital expenditures and returns the rest of it to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. This cash flow dynamic has made BA stock a safe place for investors to hang out. Big yields and buybacks can help offset operational weakness.

This year, cash flows are up across the board. Boeing generated operating cash flow of $5 billion in the second of 2017, versus just $3.2 billion in the same quarter last year. This robust cash flow growth is expected to continue not only this year, but every year into 2020.

Robust cash flow growth translates into investors bidding up the stock. BA stock now sits at all-time highs.

But is this a rally investors should chase?

Not really. Here’s why.

Growth Catalysts Are Already Priced Into Boeing

Undoubtedly, Boeing finds itself as the beneficiary of multiple secular growth tailwinds.

In the commercial airline market, increased airline traffic and profitability is having a positive effect on BA results. Passenger traffic continues to outpace GDP, and that is largely a result of today’s experience-driven economy. The more younger consumers value experiences, the more they will travel. This is a secular tailwind that should remain in place into the foreseeable future.

Moreover, increased airline profitability is driving greater stability and reducing how cyclical the industry is. Consequently, Boeing is upping production to match this more stable demand flow. This is also a multiquarter tailwind that will prop up operating results and drive greater profitability.

Next Page