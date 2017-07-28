Boeing Co (BA) Stock Is a First-Class Ride Towards $260

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) stockholders have had a first-class ride for quite some time, enjoying 54% year-to-date gains in BA stock, compared with the 8% rise in the S&P 500 index.



The Chicago-based jet maker has not been known as a high-flyer, but BA stock has benefited from the company’s strong balance sheet and rising cash flow, which provides the stability investors crave — particularly in an overheated market.

Combined with the company’s solid dividend yield of 2.4%, you would be hard-pressed to find a more stable Dow Jones stock.

The shares, which opened Friday at about $241, have overtaken Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) as the priciest component in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. As it now stands, Boeing carries more muscle over the direction of the Dow. But with BA stock now at all-time highs, how much more runway does Boeing, which missed analysts’ second-quarter revenue projections, have left?

The company answered that question with strong cash flows and breathtaking full-year guidance.

A High-Flying Quarter

On Wednesday, the aerospace giant reported a strong rise in Q2 free cash flow, reaching $4.5 billion from $2.5 billion in the same period a year before.

Notably, first-half free cash flow has now doubled, compared to the first half of 2016, rising to $6 billion up from $3 billion. Meanwhile, core earnings-per-share of $2.55 crushed Wall Street’s estimates of $2.30 by 25 cents. Boeing now expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.80 to $10 per share, above Street consensus of $9.80 per share.

“Our teams are delivering better performance in every segment of the business, which is reflected in our strong second-quarter results and improved 2017 outlook,” said CEO Dennis Muilenburg in a statement. “Our robust cash flow enabled us to return more value to shareholders, invest in future growth and in our people, including a plan to accelerate pension funding that also reduces risk and cyclicality in our business.”

At this point, it didn’t matter that second quarter revenue of $22.74 billion fell short of Street estimates. Analysts were racing to adjust their estimates higher. Credit Suisse upgraded their rating for the company to “outperform” from “neutral,” while bumping its 12-month price target by 50% to $300 from $200.

Next Page