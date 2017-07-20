Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stock a Buy Despite Illness News?

Just when we thought Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) was embarking on a solid turnaround, we get more bad news. On Tuesday, CMG stock fell over 4% on reports that Chipotle had to close one of its locations due to customers getting sick again.

Source: Shutterstock

With CMG back in the news for the wrong reasons, it seems it had made it out of the woods, just to get thrown back in.

Chipotle has never had the most attractive valuation, always trading above its peers. The thesis (before its food-borne illness issues in 2015) was that strong earnings, revenue and same-store sale growth was worth the premium multiple. Investors were willing to overlook valuation today in lieu of strong growth tomorrow. They were banking on more store openings driving higher sales and allowing the fat margins to trickle down to the bottom line.

But then the illnesses came. Many saw it as a one- to two-year hiccup in the growth story. Perhaps it still is. I saw it that way for a long time too.

Chipotle Stock: Where to From Here?

The hardest thing to work with in stocks is the unknown. We don’t know what Chipotle’s current problem is, how long it will last or if it will happen again. That makes it really hard to pay a premium multiple. Additionally, with all of CMG’s food overhaul programs, margins have been on the decline. Throw in higher SG&A spend and rising input and marketing costs and margins are really feeling the pressure.

Even with a strong recovery in sales, pressure on the bottom line is noteworthy. With that said though, many are willing to overlook margin compression if it results in top-line growth.

We know that Chipotle is not going to out of business. After all, it is profitable. And even though it doesn’t seem like it, people do forgive and forget when it comes to food service. At some point — assuming CMG doesn’t go through the whole food-borne illness thing again — Chipotle will get through its current issues. Its store count will continue to grow and it will have a well-oiled machine for a business.

The issue? We don’t know how long that will take. Currently trading at 31x forward earnings would be fine and dandy had this latest incident not made national headlines. That valuation is high, but justifiable in that CMG stock should have no problem growing earnings and revenue handedly for the next few years.

Now though, we’re in wait-and-see mode to see what kind of impact this will have on Chipotle’s business. We also want to make sure that the incident isn’t as bad as the ones in 2015 (although the store is already reopening). We should find out the answers to those questions in the upcoming earnings conference call.

