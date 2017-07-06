Why Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Isn’t Getting Better Anytime Soon

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) may be one of the most recognizable companies in the world, but F stock has had a forgettable run over the last several years.

In fact, for the last four years, Ford stock hasn’t done much of anything besides slide lower. In July of 2013, Ford stock was around $14. Today, its around $11. That is 20%-plus decline.

Moreover, Ford stock hasn’t traded higher than ~$15 or lower than ~$10.50 in that time frame. That is a relatively tight and well-defined price range.

Right now, Ford stock is near the bottom of that range, and that may make some investors think this is a good buying opportunity. After all, the chart does make F look like a “buy the dip, sell the rally” type of stock.

But that is an over-simplified view of Ford stock. F is not a buy at these levels, and here’s why.

Why You Should Avoid F Stock

It is true that F stock is in a trough right now, but it is in that trough for good reasons.

The current stock price dip started at the end of the March when Ford gave a weak Q1 profit guide. The Street was looking for Ford to post earnings-per-share of $0.47. Management said EPS would look more like $0.30 to $0.35 (versus $0.68 one year prior). Management credited the weak profit guide to higher costs, lower automobile volume and foreign exchange headwinds.

That weak profit guidance was followed up by a string of disappointing sales reports from Ford. Ford reported that unit sales fell 7.2% in March 2017, versus expectations for a 5.6% decline. The April sales report was more of the same (a 7.1% decline versus a -5.5% estimate). The May sales report was surprisingly strong, and that caused shares to perk up, but unit sales once again contracted in June (a decline of 5.1%).

But this is nothing endemic to Ford. In fact, auto sales are slowing everywhere, and 2017 is on track to the be first year of auto sales declines since the recession. Simply, after a multi-year run up, demand is now slowing. That is only natural, but the worrisome part for Ford shareholders is that certain headwinds will depress demand into the foreseeable future.

