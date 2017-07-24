National Tequila Day 2017: Where to Find Margarita Deals

Monday, July 24 is National Tequila Day.
In honor of one of America’s favorite liquors, multiple restaurants around the country have launched specials for today only. Make sure you get all your work done early in the day if you plan on participating.
Here are several margarita and shots specials on National Tequila Day:
- Abuelo’s: The chain is selling all premium margaritas for $6.95.
- Applebee’s: The fast-casual restaurant has multiple specials down South, including a Texas offering called the “DollaRita,” selling 10-ounce margaritas for a $1 apiece throughout the month.
- Chevy’s Fresh Mex: Participating locations will sell margaritas for $3 and shots of tequila for $5 apiece.
- El Torito: The company will be selling tequila shots and margaritas with Patron Silver tequila for $7 each on National Tequila Day. You can get drinks for less during happy hour, which begins at 3 p.m., and you’ll be able to get drinks and appetizers starting at $4.
- Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: This chain will offer regular and strawberry margaritas for $5 apiece on Monday, which has locations all around the Northeast.
- On the Border: House margaritas here are $2 each.