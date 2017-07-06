Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Stock Could Be a Better Deal Today Than Five Years Ago

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI ) is the largest real estate investment trust in the U.S. investing almost exclusively (85% of its portfolio) in the property leased by skilled nursing facilities. In the current healthcare political climate, OHI stock has had a bumpy year.

Source: Shutterstock

Healthcare stocks, whether helped or hindered by the Republicans’ desire to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act, are volatile these days as investors try to figure out the winners and the losers. Although OHI stock is up 14.4% year to date through June 28, it hasn’t been a smooth ride. On several occasions in 2017, Omega’s stock’s risen above $34 only to fall back toward $30. As I write this, it’s down over 4% on the day on higher than usual volume.

InvestorPlace.com’s James Brumley recently praised the healthcare REIT’s dividend as “reliable and a consistent grower,” pointing out that OHI is the ninth-best performing REIT of any kind over the past 10 years.“Like any other stock or REIT out there, Omega Healthcare is going to ebb and flow, and at times be a little scary,” Brumley wrote on June 13. “For a true long-term investor who can leave it alone though, OHI is one of the top REITs out there, addressing a market that’s not going to go away.”

Brumley’s assessment is right on the money.

Understanding What You’re Buying

These types of facilities might not spring up on every street corner, but the demand for them is not going to go away. It’s for this reason many investors are attracted to Omega Healthcare and its current 7.6% dividend yield.Although REIT investors are accustomed to yields higher than your average dividend-paying stock, when they get to 8%, it’s only natural to wonder why.

When a $20 stock paying $1 in annual dividends thus yielding 5% drops to $10 and now yields 10%, sometimes the drop happens for obvious reasons. Perhaps the company lost a major customer or had bad earnings; sometimes it’s a stock that’s simply gone out of favor with investors but remains a quality business.

