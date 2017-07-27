Score Hot Profits on a Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock Cooldown

The flow of profits has continued for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) following last week’s all-star earnings announcement. All told, NFLX stock has added $27, or 17%, to its share price since the day before the report. And with all previous resistance levels now left in the dust, there’s nothing standing in its way.

Indeed, with Netflix notching a new closing high Wednesday, it boasts bullish technical signals across the board. The uptrend is a thing of beauty. Its momentum soared on the earnings gap. And the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is off the charts.

NFLX Stock Chart

The only thing that should be concerning Netflix fanboys is the stock’s stretched status.

It’s extended, no doubt about it. And that’s making it difficult to chase here. Normally we’d lie in wait for a nice little three- to five-day retracement before deploying bullish trades. And while a pullback may still strike, so far sellers haven’t been able to gain any traction at all.

And it’s not as if fading Netflix up here is a layup either. It’s overbought, yes, but the post-earnings run has been gradual enough to make it unlikely this is a blow-off top. The easiest fades are those that arise following a parabolic ascent, and NFLX stock doesn’t really qualify here.

Since the stock is perched at all-time highs, there aren’t any resistance levels to key in on. But, on the support side, I do suggest watching a couple of price thresholds in the days ahead. The unfilled gap at $175 could become a floor when tested.

And then there’s the rising 20-day moving average near $165, which could provide support. That fact that a retreat to $165 would fill the earnings gap increases its significance and makes it all the more likely that buyers step up.

Throw it all together, and I wouldn’t mind getting long Netflix near $165 or short if it stretches further to $210 or so.

In situations like this — where I want to be a buyer at lower prices, but a seller at higher prices — the iron condor strategy is my weapon of choice.

Greek Speak

Allow me to geek out for a second before we get to the trade. It’ll be good for you.

