Sell Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock as Lower-for-Longer Remains the Theme

Like most of its peers, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) reported mixed results for the most recent quarter. Some things were good, while others were bad. After a dip in early morning trade, BAC stock has recovered and is now about flat on the day.

Overall, the market is choosing to look at Bank of America as an interest rate play. The higher interest rates go, the more money BofA makes, and the higher BAC stock goes.

To this end, BAC investors are unimpressed. BofA’s net interest income under-performed in the quarter. That’s a sign of the times. The yield curve has flattened as investors are exercising caution about future inflation expectations.

Is this caution warranted, or are interest rates heading higher and taking BAC stock with them?

Let’s take a closer look.

What’s Up With Interest Rates?

When Trump got elected, BAC stock ran higher as investors braced for a new era of higher inflation and higher interest rates. But, that so-called Reflation Trade has run its course. Its now more than eight months later and not much has happened in the way of inflation growth.

The job market has gotten tighter and unemployment is near historic lows. But, wage growth has failed to pick up. Meanwhile, consumer price growth remains equally depressed.

Traditional economic theory says that the gradual tightening of the labor market will eventually spill into wage growth and inflation. Once inflation picks up to the 2% mark the Fed is looking for, there will be a clear path for rate hikes. As such, traditional thinking is that it’s not a matter of “if,” but rather a matter of “when” higher interest rates will come. Thus, BAC stock going up isn’t a matter of “if,” but rather a matter of “when.”

It has becoming increasingly clear, though, that such traditional economic theory is old-school and may not be relevant anymore. Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategist Michael Hartnett said in a very interesting note last Wednesday that technology has flipped this traditional way of thinking on its head.

According to Hartnett, the rise of revolutionary technologies like automation and artificial intelligence are killing wage growth. These new technologies are forcing companies to make cost-cutting more important than risk-taking. When companies emphasize cost-cutting, wages get stuck in neutral because payroll is a big chunk of a company’s operating costs.

