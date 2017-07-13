The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for an International Rally

In case you haven’t noticed, international stocks are handily outperforming U.S. stocks in 2017, which makes now a good time to look at the best Vanguard funds that can take advantage of an international rally.

Why Vanguard? It’s hard to beat high-quality, low-cost funds and Vanguard is the leader in this category. As for international stock funds, there are many different flavors to choose from at Vanguard, including emerging markets, European stocks and total international stock funds, to name just a few.

So now that international stocks have the momentum in 2017, our investment decision revolves around which Vanguard international funds are best for the current environment.

But with that said, Vanguard investors aren’t generally the type to jump into a specific area of the market with the idea of jumping back out a few months down the road. Therefore our spotlight will be on three best Vanguard funds for an international rally in 2017, but also ones that can make solid long-term holdings.

