Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock Is Seeing a Lot of Quiet Buying

To say Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) has had a rough past couple of years would be a considerable understatement. Still down more than 90% since its August 2015 peak despite the rebound from less than $9 in April to its current price near $17, VRX stock has been nothing but miserable for long-term investors to hang onto.

Things are different now, however, and not just for the company. Whether anybody wants to admit it or not, genuine bullish interest in VRX stock has swollen since things hit rock bottom three months ago. Many (though not all) indications are that the worst for Valeant Pharmaceuticals is in the rear-view mirror.

From Riches to Rags…

Just for the record, I warned traders way back in August of 2015 that Valeant was sitting on a debt time-bomb, exacerbated by a poor business model that would eventually catch up with it.

Though many people — presumably owners of VRX stock — voiced disagreement with my thesis, in retrospect we now know that by that time, the peak had already happened. Valeant stock had already started its implosion. Within a matter of months, the government along with then-Presidential candidates took dead aim at sky-high drug prices, Valeant got (properly) called out for a sham relationship with a pharmacy outlet, and its CEO would be ousted for letting the company spin out of control on multiple fronts.

As they say though, nothing lasts forever.

… But Back to Riches?

Calling ’em like I see ’em, VRX stock deserved the beating it took. It’s curious though … revenue continued to flow, and at least operationally, Valeant remained viable.

Granted, it has been and will continue to be ugly at times. The shedding of assets will address its $30 billion debt problem, but at the same time crimps its ability to drive the very revenue it needs to even have a chance at turning some of its revenue into a profit. At the very least though, relatively new CEO Joseph Papa’s turnaround plan is legitimate.

The real bullish clue here, however, isn’t the company’s improving results. It’s the market’s genuine renewed bullishness on VRX stock.

There’s an old saying — follow the money. The idea is simply to trade in the same direction other traders are increasingly betting their money, rather than just trading the media’s rhetoric. It costs nothing to voice an opinion about a company’s future. Putting cash on the line speaks volumes in and of itself.

To that end, investors have been and continue to pour money into new Valeant stock positions. A lot of it.

