Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Remains a Fantastic Long-Term Play, Despite ESPN

If a potential investor did not know anything about Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ), by virtue of reading only what the headlines covering DIS stock in the media decide to focus on, they would be inclined to believe that the only line of business DIS has is its cable networks, and more specifically ESPN. The cord-cutting phenomena that has taken hold of consumers with the rise of disruptive entrants such as Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and other potentially “cable-killing” companies have spooked investors, and the share price of DIS reflects this sentiment, trading nearly 8% below its all-time high earlier this year.

In this article, I’m going to discuss why I believe the recent dip presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors, and why concerns about ESPN and Disney’s cable business are largely overblown.

Digging Into the Disney Numbers

First of all, I’d like to clarify that the aforementioned cord-cutting phenomena is a real thing, and is something that should certainly be taken into consideration by investors. What I’m arguing, however, is that the reduction in the number of users for platforms such as ESPN should be taken into consideration as a consequential, yet small (and a very profitable piece), piece of a very large pie.

Currently, ESPN is the worst-performing media network among Disney’s cable portfolio, and has been bleeding customers for some time. Due to ESPN’s pricing as a premium channel, major cable companies looking to provide consumers with “skinny packages” or trimmed-down versions of the more traditional “all-inclusive” cable packages have resulted in a consistent outward flow of subscribers, something which has continued despite the best efforts of management to stem the declines.

The company has netted losses of approximately 300,000 subscribers per month, and with a current subscriber base of 90 million, this amounts to a decline of approximately 4% per year.

Cable networks amount to approximately 30% of DIS’ revenue, and approximately 45% of the company’s profitability. The operating margin of DIS’ cable networks segment has declined to 44.1% this past quarter from 46.7% during the same quarter last year, with operating income subsequently reflecting this decline.

Next Page