Xbox Live Games With Gold for August 2017

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has announced the Xbox Live games with Gold selection for August 2017.

Source: Microsoft

The company releases two Xbox One titles and two Xbox 360 games every month that console gamers can download for free as long as they’re subscribed to Microsoft’s premium Gold service.

One such title is Bayonetta, which is an Xbox One game that will be available all month long. The hack and slash title sees you play as a witch who is also a shapeshifter capable of using various weapons. The Xbox 360 version of Bayonetta will also be available, but only for the first half of the month (August 1 to 15).

Another of the Xbox Live games with Gold is Trials Fusion, which you can access from August 16 through September 15. The platform racing game is a physics-based arcade game that puts you through a number of trials.

Xbox 360 owners will be able to download Red Faction: Armageddon, which is a third-person shooter that is set in an underground tunnel full of alien creatures. You can download it from August 16 to 31.

There is also an indie game for Xbox One called Slime Rancher, which is available all month. The first-person, open-world game is a simulation offering where you play as a rancher in a different planet, who raises, feeds and breeds “slimes,” which are living beings from said planet.

MSFT stock fell 2% Thursday.