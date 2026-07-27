The Day Wall Street Opened the Door to an Industry That Barely Existed

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In January 1976, a 28-year-old venture capitalist named Robert Swanson called a biochemist at the University of California, San Francisco.
The scientist, Herbert Boyer, had helped develop a method for cutting and recombining DNA. Swanson believed the discovery could become the foundation of an entirely new kind of drug company.
Boyer agreed to give him 10 minutes.
They met at a San Francisco bar. Ten minutes became several hours and a few beers. By the end of the conversation, the two men had agreed to start a company.
They called it Genentech – short for genetic engineering technology.
Four years later, Genentech went public.
Biotechnology was not yet an established industry. Genentech had demonstrated that bacteria could be engineered to produce human proteins, including insulin, but no genetically engineered medicine had been approved for sale in the United States.
Public investors bought the possibility anyway.
Genentech offered one million shares at $35 apiece on October 14, 1980. Within the first hour, the price climbed as high as $88. It closed the day at $71.25.
The investors who bought that day were not there when Swanson and Boyer started the company over beers. But they did arrive before the first genetically engineered human medicine won approval in 1982. Before Genentech brought its own drug to market. Before biotechnology became a multi trillion–dollar global industry.
In other words, the opening bell opened a door while almost the entire opportunity remained on the other side.
For much of the modern stock market’s history, that was normal.
It is not normal anymore.
IPOs No Longer Mark the Beginning
Genentech reached Wall Street four years after it was founded. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) took 11 years. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) took six.
Those companies were already promising when they reached Wall Street. But they were still young enough that ordinary investors could participate in decades of expansion.
The public market helped finance the journey.
Today, the journey often happens somewhere else.
The most ambitious technology companies can spend 10, 15, or even 20 years growing before they seriously consider an IPO. During that time, they can develop products, build infrastructure, hire thousands of employees, sign enormous contracts, and reach valuations once reserved for the largest publicly traded corporations.
By the time the ticker appears, the company may no longer resemble the speculative young business Genentech investors encountered in 1980.
It may already be a global institution.
That does not mean investors cannot make money after an IPO. Many companies continue creating tremendous value long after their public debuts.
But the starting point matters.
Buying a four–year–old company before its first approved product is a fundamentally different proposition from buying a mature business whose value has already climbed into the hundreds of billions.
The opening bell used to invite investors into the company’s defining growth chapter.
Increasingly, it announces that the chapter has already been written.
Why AI Companies Can Stay Private Longer
This shift has been building for years. Artificial intelligence is accelerating it.
Young companies once needed Wall Street to raise the money required for large–scale expansion. Going public gave them capital, credibility, and shares they could use to attract employees or acquire competitors.
Today’s most promising AI companies can find extraordinary amounts of capital without entering the public market.
That changes the calculation.
An IPO brings money, but it also brings quarterly earnings expectations, extensive disclosures, regulatory obligations, and constant scrutiny. If a company can fund its growth without accepting those burdens, its leaders may decide there is little reason to rush.
AI also creates another possible ending.
The largest technology companies are racing to secure models, data, chips, energy, robotics, cybersecurity, and specialized talent. When a young company solves a problem that one of those giants considers urgent, it may receive a partnership, investment, or acquisition offer long before an IPO becomes necessary.
In that case, the opening bell does not merely arrive late.
It never arrives.
That is how an important part of the AI economy can remain almost invisible to ordinary investors. They see the breakthrough after a technology giant announces it. They see the new product after it has been folded into a larger platform. They see the effect on a public company’s earnings months or years later.
But the original value was created before any familiar ticker told them where to look.
A Market Divided Into Two Timelines
This has produced two different AI investment timelines.
The public timeline is easy to follow.
Nvidia reports another quarter of soaring chip demand. Microsoft announces a new data center. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) increases capital spending. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) releases another model. Investors can watch those developments unfold in real time and decide whether to buy or sell the stocks.
The second timeline is harder to see.
It begins when a small team identifies a technical bottleneck. It continues as that team develops a solution, proves it works, and attracts attention from the companies spending billions to win the AI race.
By the time the development reaches the public timeline, the decisive transaction may already be complete.
That is the locked door.
It was not necessarily built by one company, one regulator, or one group of insiders. It emerged as technology companies learned they could grow larger, remain outside the public market longer, and sell themselves without ever offering shares on Wall Street.
The door is a consequence of how the market evolved.
And AI is making what lies behind it more valuable.
Scarcity Changes the Investing Question: Why Pre-IPO AI Opportunities Run on a Different Clock
Public–stock investors are accustomed to opportunities that remain available.
Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet shares will still trade tomorrow. Their prices may change, but the opportunity to make a decision remains.
The companies developing outside the public market operate on a different clock.
A financing window can close. Available ownership can fill. A strategic investor can secure a position. A larger company can acquire the business and remove the opportunity entirely.
That scarcity makes timing unusually important.
It also changes the central question.
Instead of asking only, “Which public company will win the AI race?” I believe investors should also ask, “Where is the value being created before the public market sees it?”
The answer will not always be a famous model developer. It could be a company solving a narrow but essential problem in robotics, energy, security, data, or computing efficiency.
Most of those companies will not become the next Genentech. Many will fail. Others will build useful products without generating extraordinary investment results.
Earlier does not automatically mean better.
It simply means the biggest decision may need to happen before a stock symbol provides the comfort of consensus.
The Door Is Beginning to Move
For years, ordinary investors could watch this transformation without having any obvious way to follow the value being created beyond the public market.
I believe that is beginning to change.
I will explain exactly what has changed during my free 2026 AI Megadeal Event on Thursday, July 30, at 1 p.m. Eastern.
More importantly, I will show you how I evaluate the opportunities that emerge.
My framework focuses on three factors: People, Product, and Timing.
I want exceptional founders capable of attracting talent and executing under pressure.
I want a product that solves a real, urgent, and expensive problem – not a thin marketing layer wrapped around somebody else’s technology.
And I want timing that places the company directly in the path of serious capital and an accelerating technological shift.
No framework eliminates risk. Young companies are speculative, difficult to evaluate, and capable of producing a complete loss.
The goal is not to pretend those risks do not exist. It is to determine whether the potential reward justifies taking them.
On July 30, I will walk through that process and reveal one company I believe represents this overlooked side of the AI economy today.
Genentech’s 1980 IPO opened a door before its first medicine had even been approved.
Today’s AI companies may create fortunes, reach enormous valuations, or get bought before most investors even realize the door exists.
That is the market shift I want to help you understand – and the opportunity I want to show you during the event.
Attendance is free, but you must reserve your seat to receive an invitation.