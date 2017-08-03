Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Plans First Australia Warehouse Near Melbourne

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is planning to open its first warehouse in Australia close to Melbourne.

The Amazon.com, Inc. warehouse in Australia sits in an industrial zone that is about 26 miles outside of the city. The location of the warehouse is near the country’s east cost, which is where the majority of its population lives.

Amazon.com, Inc. has chosen Rocco Braeuniger to serve as the manager of its business in Australia. Braeuniger previous acted as the online retailer’s Director of Consumables in Germany. He has been with the company since 2006 and his experience in Germany, AMZN’s second largest market, was likely a factory in having him lead in Australia.

Amazon.com, Inc. has yet to announce when it will be opening the new warehouse in Australia. It also isn’t know what all plans the company has for it. AMZN says that it plans to bring Amazon Marketplace to the country, but it hasn’t said anything about Prime, or other services, reports Reuters.

“Over time, we will bring thousands of new jobs to Australia and millions of dollars of investment as well as opening up the opportunity for thousands of Australian businesses to sell at home and abroad through Amazon Marketplace,” Amazon.com, Inc. said in a statement obtained by The Australian.

Amazon.com, Inc.’s push into Australia will add pressure to local businesses that are already facing their own share of problems. This includes home entertainment retailer JB HiFi and department store chain Myer.

AMZN stock was down slightly as of Thursday afternoon, but is up 31% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.