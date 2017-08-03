Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Just Got Scarier Ahead of the iPhone 8 Launch

Right now, it looks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) bulls are right. Over the past several months, AAPL stock has been weighed down by concerns that the iPhone 8 would be delayed. But management delivered a strong fiscal 2017 guide in its Q3 report, implying that the iPhone 8 is set for a on-time launch in September.

Source: Shutterstock

That sent Apple stock up more than 5% in trading on Wednesday.

But all this jump really does is make AAPL stock even riskier ahead of the overly anticipated iPhone 8 launch.

Here’s why.

AAPL Stock: The Good

There was a lot of good to glean from Apple’s third-quarter report. Perhaps most notably, this was the first quarter the iPhone, iPad and Mac all saw positive unit growth since the first quarter of 2014.

iPhone unit shipments rose 2% year-over-year in the quarter. While the overall growth is modest, it’s important to note that the iPhone 7 Plus is currently selling at a far higher rate than the iPhone 6s Plus was selling at in the June quarter last year. The strong demand for AAPL’s more premium priced iPhones is bringing up the average selling price and is additive to the company’s margins.

One of the big headlines from Apple’s report is that the iPad is back. After 13 consecutive quarters of negative unit growth, the number of iPad units shipped last quarter actually rose 15% year-over-year. That is the iPad’s first positive unit growth quarter since the first quarter of 2014.

And the growth number (+15%) isn’t small. Last quarter actually represented the iPad’s highest global market share in 4 years. Notably, those market share gains are happening with tablet market newcomers. More than half of the units sold in China and Japan were sold to first-time buyers. That implies a strong pipeline of return iPad buyers over the next several years.

Given the iPad’s long and ugly negative unit growth ran from the beginning of 2014 to the middle of 2017, this new positive iPad growth trend will likely also have a long runway. Comps are just too easy for this trend to turn negative any time soon.

On the Mac side of things, Apple managed to post positive unit growth of 1% despite global PC market contraction of 4%. That means Apple is gaining market share. That is critical because, much like the iPad, the Mac has struggled, posting negative unit growth in four of its past seven quarters. Management sounded bullish about the Mac’s growth prospects in the upcoming back-to-school season.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch continues to dominate the smartwatch market. Sales were up over 50% in the June quarter. Services revenue jumped 22% year-over-year to a record $7.3 billion as the App Store continues to dominate mobile commerce. Apple Pay is also growing nicely in the mobile commerce space.

All in all, there was a lot to like about AAPL’s third-quarter results.

But I’m still not a buyer of Apple stock.

Next Page