Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Stock Is Increasingly Less About Buffett

The Sage of The Plains is hanging up his Hewlett-Packard 12C financial calculator and is calling it a day. Yep, after decades of being considered one of the most astute stock pickers in the market, he’s increasingly admitting that he can’t add more value to Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BKR.B ) by making more stock choices.

Source: Shutterstock

Maybe it’s time for everyday investors to do the same.

The Road to Riches

Warren Buffett came into the stock market long ago after coming to his epiphany that you could find great stocks by focusing on their internal valuation as businesses that were being mispriced by the market. Led by the tutelage of the famed Benjamin Graham, Buffett found stock after stock of small- to mid-sized businesses that provided stellar opportunities to unlock ignored value.

Be it solid streams of ready cash flows, or assets often including investment portfolios that were worth more than the market capitalization, Buffet knew how to pick them. And he began to gain the attention of investors — including Benjamin Graham himself, who hired him to work at his firm.

One of Buffett’s more infamous buys was a textile and manufacturing conglomerate in New England called Berkshire Hathaway that was formed after a long series of mergers of local companies. Buffett used the company as an investment conduit for his stock picking that was openned to new investors beyond his past operation of running small partnerships. He would later admit that Berkshire was a terrible buy that cost plenty of investment opportunity, but that the upside was that it did give him access to the public capital markets.

That led to his waves of stock picking. He would go on to buy a series of smaller insurance companies, retailers, manufacturers and financials that would lead to swift gains of millions of dollars for BRK.B stock holders.

He was then relatively small compared to the major fund managers. That enabled him to make a big impact on Berkshire Hathaway’s shares by purchasing under-the-radar stocks that met his criteria of cash generation and were mispriced by the stock market.

The Plan Worked, Out With The Plan

That went very well for Buffett and his investors in BRK.B. Then during the beginning of this decade, Buffett recognized that he just couldn’t pick stocks successfully as he’d done for decades.

Berkshire Hathaway was so big, and commanded so much capital, that many of his ideal picks might only end up as a rounding error on the book value of the stock. So he changed course. He hired two “young guns,” as he called them, and turned over two small portions of Berkshire Hathaway’s capital to manage.

Todd Combs and Ted Weschler continue to out-gun their boss, not by being particularly better, but rather by doing what Buffett used to do when Berkshire Hathaway was new and small. They bought stocks that were classic Buffett. And since their funds were relatively small — at a billion dollars or so — they could at least make an impact on their portion of Berkshire’s stock value.

Buffett continued to be impressed. He said in his 2012 letter to shareholders that “they left me in the dust” at picking stocks.

