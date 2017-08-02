Buy GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock for Its Attractive Risk-Reward Ahead of Q2 Earnings

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) stockholders are desperate to hear some good news when the action-camera specialist reports second-quarter 2017 earnings results after Thursday’s closing bell. While I don’t expect breathtaking numbers from the company, GPRO stock could still take off given that Wall Street’s estimates are so low.

GPRO stock has declined more than 7% year to date. Compare that to the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) which has added 18% in the same period. Frustratingly, amid one of the most robust tech bull markets in history, GPRO stock has languished near all-time lows through most of 2017.

From a glass-half-full point of view, however, the shares, which have lost some 37% over the past year, have rebounded almost 13% since falling to their 52-week low of $7.14. Plus, the company on Monday received an endorsement from Yuuji Anderson, analysts at Morgan Stanley, who upgraded GPRO stock to Equalweight from Underweight.

Among other operational improvements, Anderson cited GoPro’s QuikStories, which allows GoPro Hero 5 cameras to automatically send edited footage to a user’s phone. This has been a part of the company’s efforts to not only expand its software ecosystem, but also to make it easier for customers to transfer content from their GoPro device to their smartphones, regardless of operating system, Android or iOS.

To that end, decent Q2 numbers on Thursday, combined with solid outlook for Q3 and the year, GPRO stock — like its drones — is poised to take off. And from purely a risk-reward perspective, there are many more reasons to own these shares than to avoid them.

Expectations for the Quarter

For the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects the San Mateo, Calif.-based company to post a per-share loss of 25 cents on revenue of $269.5 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company lost 52 cents a share on $220.8 million in revenue.

For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be 16 cents per share, compared to a loss of $1.44 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $1.33 billion would be a 12.5% increase year over year.

GoPro, which has beaten earnings expectations in five of the past eight quarters, on Thursday must show investors that is can generate pricing power, which will indicate the extent to which it can turn profitable.

