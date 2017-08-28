Could the iPhone 9 Launch Along With an Apple Pencil?

The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone 8 hasn’t even been officially announced but some people are already looking ahead to the iPhone 9 launch which would be, presumably, over a year away. So, what has people looking so far ahead? Apple Pencil, of course!

I know what you’re thinking… “Apple Pencil only works with the iPad Pro.” You’re not wrong if you’re thinking that. However, rumors of Apple Pencil coming to the iPhone and non-Pro iPad models are nothing new and it seems like these rumors are beginning to pick up steam.

Patently Apple has noticed new patents that seem to support the idea that the Apple Pencil could be coming to the iPhone and base model iPad.

It should be said that we have to be careful with how much we read into patent filings by tech companies. Big companies like Apple file a ton of patents that may never get used. They are always working on new features that may or may not ever appear in their devices. With that said, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the iPhone 9 launch with Apple Pencil support or even a bundled Apple Pencil.

First of all, the Apple Pencil is already an existing product. It’s not like we’re talking about some product concept here. Apple has the design and technology pretty much ready to go which is always a huge hurdle between making a patent go from concept to reality.

Also, the iPhone 9 is going to be a guaranteed release as well. We don’t know if it will be called the iPhone 9 or the iPhone Pro or the iPhone 8S but we know that Apple will launch a new smartphone next fall like they do every single year.

Tim Cook has also made some comments previously about Apple Pencil and the iPhone. See for yourself:

If you’ve ever seen what can be created with that pencil on an iPad or an iPhone, it’s really unbelievable.

If you’ve ever seen what can be created with that pencil on an iPad or an iPhone, it’s really unbelievable.

This quote would seem to suggest that Tim Cook has already seen an Apple Pencil working on an iPhone. It would also suggest he thinks it’s “unbelievable.” His words, not mine.

