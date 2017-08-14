3 Reasons That Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock Is a Great Play

Video game maker Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ) has been on a tear so far this year with the stock gaining nearly 50% to trade at all-time highs. With EA stock flying high, many are wondering whether or not it’s time to take profits and a breather, but I’d argue that Electronic Arts has higher to climb. The firm’s most recent earnings report showed impressive revenue growth and healthy cash flows that are likely to continue expanding.

There are a lot of big things happening in the gaming space at the moment, and EA appears to have its finger on the pulse of a new generation of gamers. While the firm’s 14% revenue increase and 46% earnings growth was a huge vote of confidence for the stock, those figures are made even more impressive by the fact that the firm didn’t even have a big game launch to pad those figures — that’s just business as usual for EA.

Digital Sales Are Up for Electronic Arts

Perhaps the biggest reason EA stock has been on the fast track to the top is the firm’s ability to grow its digital spending. By focusing on things like in-game purchases and digital downloads, Electronic Arts has been able to increase customer spending steadily without bringing out any hot new games. That means margins are much higher because things like research & development and marketing costs are significantly lower.

Digital sales makes up more than half of EA’s total revenues, and that percentage will hopefully continue to grow because it means that the firm can side-step distributors and sell directly to gamers through their consoles. The in-the-moment sales also mean the firm capitalizes on impulse buys, particularly with in-game purchases.

Of course, EA isn’t the only one generating income from digital sales. Competitors like Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO ) are doing the same, but what I like about EA stock over the other two is Electronic Arts’ focus on sports games with its Madden and FIFA franchises.

E-Sports Are Growing

Gaming has morphed into much more than a hobby and the potential growth opportunities in e-sports have become a big reason to invest in companies like EA. Competitions among professional gamers have grown into major events, drawing not only video game aficionados but large audiences as well.

In the past, these competitions were simply a way for game makers to generate interest in a particular franchise, but with e-sports gaining traction further and further outside the gaming circle, it could be a great way to hook in new customers.

