3 Financial Stocks for Every Investor’s Short List

With U.S. economic growth picking up, take a look at these three lenders.

  |  By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor
Interest rates are on the rise, and the consensus prediction from economists that economic growth should remain robust for the foreseeable future.

Source: Shutterstock

That being said, having a solid stable of financials can help offset some of the potential downside from other sectors such as REITs, utilities and other alternative investments which are traditionally negatively correlated with the current bullish interest rate environment.

Here are three hand-picked financial institutions that are well-positioned to take advantage of rising interest rates:

