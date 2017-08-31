Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Is a Good Place To Hide For a Few Years

When I bought some shares of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) earlier this year, it wasn’t in anticipation of big capital gains. I was looking for a place to hide and F stock was a good place to do that.

I anticipated that a stupid government would lead to stupid results. While the economy has proven resistant to stupidity, that won’t persist indefinitely. Eventually stupid wins.

I bought Ford stock because I expected it to be able to maintain its 15 cents a share dividend, a fat yield of over 5% with the share price stuck between $10-$11. So far, it has not disappointed, earning 51 cents per share last quarter, and expected to earn 31 cents when it next reports earnings in October.

I also made this move because I’m 62. I could ride out a recession in growth stocks if I were 20 years younger, or even 10. I’ve done it before. But I’m moving from growth to income naturally, and Ford provides income.

What Comes Next

Ford, like other auto makers, is trying to manage two revolutions at once, autonomy and electricity.

Mark Fields, who was abruptly fired in May, seemed more focused on managing the company than in managing the environment. Jim Hackett, his replacement, had been running Ford’s self-driving car operations in Silicon Valley, and is all about the two revolutions.

Right now, it’s assumed that Silicon Valley will control it. Hackett seems to understand that the market will control the transition, that the use cases are key to adoption.

Who will buy the technology first matters, because that determines where Ford’s autonomy bets go, and how it sells. Will it be on fleets of pizza delivery vehicles? On long-distance trucks? On taxis and buses? Or might it come on cars sold to known drunk drivers or elderly drivers, whom society decides need protection from themselves?

The same questions exist with electrics. Ford is putting $4.5 billion into developing up to 13 part-electric vehicles for the 2020 market. The company has identified a niche between standard electrics and hybrids like the Prius from Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM ) — the plug-in hybrid that still has a gas engine for longer trips, but uses electricity around town. Ford’s current plug-ins also cost less than competitors’ models.

Plenty of Time

My view of Ford stock is not a common one around the InvestorPlace campfire, where capital gains are the name of the game and five years from now is forever.

