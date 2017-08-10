Krispy Kreme ‘Eclipse’ Doughnuts Available Aug. 19 – 21

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE: KKD ) is getting into the solar eclipse mood with a new, limited-time offering.

Source: Shutterstock

The company is rolling out an ‘Eclipse’ doughnut that will be available from Aug. 19 through 21, in anticipation for the total solar eclipse that will take place on Aug. 21. People can view the eclipse all across the U.S. at varying times.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse – no matter where you are – and we can’t wait for fans to try it.”

The Krispy Kreme offering consists of the Original Glazed Doughnut that is topped with a rich chocolate glaze. Participating stores will actually show customers the chocolate glaze waterfall as the product is prepared.

Skies will be dark for an extended stretch of land that includes Oregon all the way to North Carolina. During the eclipse, it’s safe to watch it with the naked eye when the sky is completely dark, but it is not safe to watch it during a partial eclipse as you will be staring into the sun.

KKD stock is flat Thursday.