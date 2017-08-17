Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle With Joy-Con Color Coming to Walmart

The Nintendo Switch can now be acquired as part of a bundle with Splatoon 2 and the new Joy-Con color controllers.

Source: Nintendo

The controllers are quite colorful, coming in either the neon-pink or neon-green hues featured in the third-person shooter, which was released less than a month ago (July 21, 2017 was its worldwide release date).

The Nintendo Switch bundles will retail for $379.99, which includes the console, a carrying case, a download code for the game and the Joy-Con controllers. In North America, you can buy the bundle starting Sept. 8.

Splatoon 2 is a game that consists of a shooter where players can play as “inklings,” which use colored ink to shoot their opponents. They can operate in a humanoid form or squid form, depending on the circumstances.

The game can be played as a four-vs.-four multiplayer offering. Soon before the release of the Nintendo Switch bundle, Splatoon 2 will host an event with the theme of flight versus invisibility, offering two superpowers for the two sides.

The Splatoon 2 color schemes were unveiled at a Nintendo presentation earlier this year, and they had been available in Europe and Japan for now. It is unclear if the company will sell the controllers separately as well, or only as part of the bundle.

This is Nintendo’s first official Switch bundle, but there have been other bundles created by retailers that sell for anywhere from around $360 to north of $500.

