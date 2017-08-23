Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock Can’t Avoid the Murky Waters Ahead

I love deep value plays. The best investments I’ve ever made are seeing stocks at ridiculous prices, knowing they are worth far more, and buying at extreme lows. They lead to multi-baggers. Deep value plays are one strategy I employ in my stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio. I’m not sure, but Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ), and therefore RAD stock, may be a deep value play.

Source: Shutterstock

The potential downside of this approach is that it can lead to investing in value traps — stocks that look like values but aren’t.

The bearish case for Rite Aid stock has several good arguments.

Is RAD Stock a Trap?

First, as a going concern, RAD stock not only has to deal with brick-and-mortar competition, but also competition from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). The problem I see with all brick-and-mortar pharmacies is that anything one can buy into the stores can be purchased online. That means it will be easier to buy online, and probably cheaper.

The only time I go to a pharmacy is because it essentially functions as a cheaper convenience store. Obviously, I am not the same as all consumers, since pharmacies do tens of billions in revenues every year. However, from a conceptual standpoint, I think the trend for shopping in these stores is more likely headed down than up.

Yes, the pharmacy business is still a critical part of Rite Aid stores. However, the brick-and-mortar pharmacy is in need of disruption. I don’t know about anyone else, but the lines at pharmacies are ridiculous. The pharmacists spend way more time processing requests and filling out paperwork and typing on computers. Then you have to come back to pick up your order. That’s another area that Amazon may be looking to compete in.

Of course, RAD stock is loaded with debt despite the upcoming sale of stores. Management has never had incentives to grow the business, only to sell it. They don’t care about improving operations.

All this, however, also suggests the bullish case for Rite Aid stock, for the aggressive value player or speculator. That is to say, a possible sale of parts or the whole will likely fetch more than the current value of $2.27 per share.

Cerberus Capital already expressed interest in buying a bunch of Rite Aid stores. Private equity makes a lot of sense because of the way private equity works. These shops generally like distressed assets like Rite Aid stock. The assets are often distressed due to poor management.

Private equity buys the asset, moves in and totally reorganizes the company, so it can be profitable and cash flow. They are often spun out again in an IPO. Sources tells me this is what is happening at 99 Cent Stores, for example.

Next Page