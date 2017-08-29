Why Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock Suddenly Looks So Sunny

After rallying more than 250% between May 2016 and this past June, it wasn’t difficult to deem Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) a stock that was overdue for a pullback. Until that May-June rally, MU stock had lost more than 70% in the preceding 15 months.

So, investors found themselves looking at Micron stock as ripe for profit-taking and the shares lost almost 10% loss in July, fueling doubts the stock could move any higher.

Now, some are beginning to question those doubts, with bullish arguments holding more water than one might expect.

Laying Out the Bullish Case

The short version of a long story: Micron, along with a few other companies, makes memory chips for computers. It’s got a presence in the the big three memory markets — the NAND, DRAM and DIMM arenas — and though not the biggest in the business, MU is one of the most recognizable and more respected players in the industry.

That industry has not historically been well disciplined, though. Indeed, the 74% pullback MU stock dished out between late 2014 and May of last year was almost entirely the result of a memory glut. Micron, along with its peers/rivals, built up far too much production capacity based on strong memory prices in 2014, and each of them paid dearly for the poor decision.

That glut has since been reduced, though hardly forgotten. Which is what has more than a few investors wondering if Micron stock has done all it’s going to be able to do in terms of bullishness… especially knowing the key players in the memory chip business haven’t demonstrated restraint in the recent past.

They may be famous last words, but for Micron, this time is different.

Granted, you might have to look closely for the evidence, but it’s there: MU stock is considered a buy by those who have their finger on the pulse of the company, and its business.

Giving credit where it’s due, Motley Fool’s Anders Bylund summed up the crux of the memory glut matter quite nicely, recently noting:

“[as of mid-2016] sector giant Samsung Electronics was flooding the market with torrential volumes of low-cost chips, pedal to the metal in every memory factory. Both DRAM and NAND chip prices crashed hard in 2016, and Micron investors felt the pain.

Falling chip prices are a fact of life in this market — over the long run. Consumer demand for memory-equipped gadgets always seems to be on the rise, and manufacturers can keep the price tags low by tweaking and developing their production processes. But this is something else.

This is Samsung making a conscious decision to change the supply-and-demand calculation overnight. Other parts of Samsung’s diverse operations would surely make up for whatever money was lost to low-cost memory sales, so let’s turn up the production lines to “11” for a while, shall we?”

He’s right. More than that, it’s a cycle that has tended to play out time and time again. Eventually though, companies do figure out they’re making the same mistake over and over again.

