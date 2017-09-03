3 Soaring Pharmaceutical Stocks That Can Double in a Year

For investors looking for huge returns, pharmaceutical stocks may well be the answer. While these stocks are inevitably risky with a lot riding on key clinical results, if trials succeed, the results can be spectacular.

Smaller stocks can also be snapped up by big pharma — see the $12 billion purchase of Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) which caused KITE shares to rise by 29%.

But the riskier the stock, the more important it becomes to check all possible data signals. Here we used TipRanks stock screener to pinpoint healthcare stocks with a ‘Strong Buy’ analyst consensus rating. Applying these filters (Strong Buy, healthcare sector) led to an extensive list of hot stocks.

You can easily hone in on stocks that stand out from the crowd by looking at the average analyst price target. I scanned for stocks with recent buy ratings and upside potential of over 100%.

Let us dig further down into each stock and discover just why analysts are so bullish on these three top stocks:

