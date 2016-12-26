37 Biotechnology Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the overall grades of 37 Biotechnology stocks are lower, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is having a tough week. The company's rating falls from a C to a D. Biogen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that meets the needs of therapeutic care providers and recipients.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, China Biologic Products, Inc. (CBPO) takes a hit this week. China Biologic Products, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers.

This is a rough week for Incyte Corporation (INCY). The company's rating falls to D from the previous week's C. Incyte Corporation is using its expertise in genomics and medicinal chemistry, as well as molecular, cellular, and in vivo biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics.

This week, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) drops from a D to a F rating. Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases.

Alkermes Plc (ALKS) earns a D this week, moving down from last week's grade of C. Alkermes Plc is a fully integrated biotechnology company committed to developing medicines that will improve patients' lives. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity.

Prothena Corp. Plc's (PRTA) rating weakens this week, dropping to a F versus last week's D. The company also gets F's in sales growth, earnings momentum, and return on equity.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) gets weaker ratings this week as last week's B drops to a D. The company also gets F's in earnings surprise and earnings momentum.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week's C to a D. The company also gets F's in earnings surprise and return on equity.

DBV Technologies SA Sponsored ADR (DBVT) slips from a C to a D this week. The company also gets F's in return on equity.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) declines this week from a C to a D. Repligen Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapeutics for radiology and neuropsychiatry. The company also gets F's in operating margin growth and earnings growth.

This week, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (ENTA) rating worsens to a D from the company's C rating a week ago. The company also gets F's in sales growth, operating margin growth, and earnings growth.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) takes a hit this week. Genomic Health, Inc. is a life science company, which is focused on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical diagnostic tests for cancer that allow physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

This week, Advanced Accelerator Applications SA Sponsored ADR (AAAP) drops from a C to a D rating. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions and earnings surprise.

Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) is having a tough week. The company's rating falls from a C to a D. The company also gets F's in return on equity.

Celyad SA Sponsored ADR (CYAD) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week's D to a F. The company also gets F's in return on equity.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company's (LJPC) rating weakens this week, dropping to a F versus last week's D. The company also gets F's in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow.

Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) gets weaker ratings this week as last week's D drops to a F. The company also gets F's in return on equity.

This week, Heron Therapeutics Inc's (HRTX) rating worsens to a F from the company's D rating a week ago. The company also gets F's in earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow.

This is a rough week for Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (EDGE). The company's rating falls to D from the previous week's C. The company also gets F's in return on equity and free cash flow.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) declines this week from a D to a F. The company also gets F's in earnings surprise and free cash flow.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) earns a F this week, moving down from last week's grade of D. The company also gets F's in return on equity and free cash flow.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) slips from a D to a F this week. The company also gets F's in earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) declines this week from a D to a F. The company also gets F's in free cash flow.

Invitae Corp. (NVTA) earns a D this week, moving down from last week's grade of C. The company also gets F's in return on equity.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (KERX) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week's C. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer and renal disease. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Mesoblast Limited Sponsored ADR (MESO) takes a hit this week. The company also gets F's in sales growth, earnings surprise, and free cash flow.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) slips from a C to a D this week. The company also gets F's in earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) is having a tough week. The company's rating falls from a D to a F. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. The company also gets F's in sales growth, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow.

This is a rough week for BioTime, Inc. (BTX). The company's rating falls to D from the previous week's C. BioTime, Inc. is a biotechnology company that focuses on regenerative medicine and blood plasma volume expanders. The company also gets F's in sales growth and return on equity.

This week, Curis, Inc. (CRIS) drops from a C to a D rating. Curis, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that engages in the research and development of cancer therapeutics. The company also gets F's in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow.

ContraFect Corp. (CFRX) gets weaker ratings this week as last week's D drops to a F. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week's D to a F. The company also gets F's in return on equity and free cash flow.

This week, Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc.'s (OHRP) rating worsens to a F from the company's D rating a week ago. Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. develops pharmaceuticals for wound care and to treat cachexia. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions, return on equity, and free cash flow.

This is a rough week for CorMedix Inc. (CRMD). The company's rating falls to D from the previous week's C. CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to fulfill selected, significant unmet medical needs in the therapeutic areas at the crossroads of cardiac and kidney (renal) disease. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow.

This week, MEI Pharma, Inc.'s (MEIP) rating worsens to a D from the company's C rating a week ago. MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions, return on equity, and free cash flow.

This week, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) drops from a D to a F rating. The company also gets F's in return on equity and free cash flow.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) gets weaker ratings this week as last week's D drops to a F. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted RNAi therapeutics in the United States. The company also gets F's in sales growth, return on equity, and free cash flow.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.