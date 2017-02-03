Home > Retirement > Financial Advisor Center >

3 Tax Issues You Might Face in Retirement

Retirement accounts can help you build a lot of wealth, but there are a few tax hurdles you might have to clear

  |  By Tom Taulli, InvestorPlace Writer & IPO Playbook Editor
Retirement investing accounts are wonderful vehicles for creating wealth.

The math is pretty straightforward: If you invest $10,000 annually over 30 years and get an average 7% annual return (obviously, some years will test your patience more than others), you will build a nest egg of $944,607.

Hey, as Albert Einstein once noted, compound interest is the “eighth wonder of the world.”

But retirement investing certainly has its own share of potential landmines. That’s why today, we’re going to discuss a few tax issues you might come across on your way to (or in) retirement, and how to prepare for (or deal with) them.

