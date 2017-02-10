Could Snap Inc. (SNAP) Make Its Own iPhone Killer?

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) isn’t yet a publicly traded company. But in the runup to the Snapchat IPO, the social media company is making big plans for the future.

That involves hardware that seems to include a smartphone designed to compete with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and its flagship iPhone.

Snapchat parent Snap Inc. has already made a move into hardware with Spectacles, a cleverly named set of smart glasses that are designed to work with its social media app. You can check out a demo of Spectacles here on the company’s YouTube channel.

But that could only be the beginning. Many experts have recently speculated that Snapchat will be developing its own phone soon to coincide with the IPO of SNAP stock. After all, the core of the business is certainly under pressure lately after Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) released Instagram Stories in 2016 as a self-described imitation of Snapchat’s already successful platform and siphoned users away.



Click to Enlarge Check out this infographic from marketing firm Mediakix for a glimpse at what a Snap Inc. smartphone might look like.

There are a lot of questions about Snap Inc. as the company approaches IPO, not the least of which is how it can continue to innovate and grow users as well as how profitable it can be.

But as InvestorPlace IPO expert Tom Taulli pointed out recently, Snapchat describes itself on its home page as a camera company. And that means hardware is a key part of the mission.

Spectacles may only be the beginning, then. And the folks at Apple Inc. better prepare for a well-funded effort from Snap Inc. to take the fight to the iPhone.

Jeff Reeves is the editor of InvestorPlace.com and the author of The Frugal Investor’s Guide to Finding Great Stocks. Write him at editor@investorplace.com or follow him on Twitter via @JeffReevesIP.