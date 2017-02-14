S&P 500 Defies Hawkish Yellen, Hits New Highs Again

U.S. equities pushed to new records yet again on Tuesday — the sixth-straight gain for large-cap stocks — as the long post-election uptrend remains undisturbed. It has been nearly 90 days in a row without so much as a 1% drop in the S&P 500. Realized market volatility has dropped to the lowest level in 10 years. The market is exceedingly quiet and complacent.

But beneath the surface, warning signs remain from narrow breadth, extended sentiment, rising odds of a rate hike, and some ominous market history patterns.

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%, the S&P 500 gained 0.4%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%, and the Russell 2000 gained 0.3%. Treasury bonds weakened, the dollar was higher, gold finished little changed giving up earlier gains, and oil rose 0.5%.

The two main stories of the day were surprisingly hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen in her regular testimony to Congress, and further evidence that inflation is heating up.

Yellen said the labor market continues to tighten and that it would be unwise to wait too long to raise interest rates again. Echoing her comments, Dallas Fed president Kaplan said it would be best to hike rates sooner rather than later.

Separately, producer price inflation increase 0.6% from last month — double the gain expected to push the annual rate to 1.6%. That’s a level not seen since 2014.

The data points to the risk of a higher-than-expected result for the consumer price inflation report on Wednesday as energy and shelter costs have been running hot. A sudden inflation surge will raise the pressure on the Fed, including one at the March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and add a new element to the tax reform/infrastructure spending plans being formed in Washington. After all, higher rates will worsen the budget outlook.

Thanks to the backup in yields, financial stocks led the way on net interest margin hopes rising 1.2% as a group. Yield-sensitive stocks including utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and telecoms were the laggards.

Next Page