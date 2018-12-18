Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Release an iPhone XS Battery Case

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPhone case. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Battery Case: A recent leak revels that Apple is planning to release a battery case for its smartphones, reports AppleInsider. The leak comes from a document for AAPL’s retail employees. It includes images of two iPhone cases with humps on the back. This is a sign of a battery case. The cases are for the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. No other information is currently know about these new iPhone battery cases.

India Sales: It looks like Apple is having trouble selling its smartphones in India, MacRumors notes. This information comes from a recent report about its efforts to sell iPhone devices in the country. The report says that the company hasn’t done well on that front. This is due to the high price of AAPL’s smartphones. Only one in four people in India own a smartphone. The tech company was hoping this would give it loads of new customers, but this hasn’t been the case.

Project Titan: A recent hire has rumors about Project Titan revving up again, reports The Verge. A new hire for Apple is Andrew Kim. Kim is a former senior designer at Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) that is now among AAPL’s ranks. The former Tesla employee has only been with the tech company for about a week now, but his hiring may mean work on Project Titan is moving forward.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.