Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Signs Deal for Exclusive ‘Peanuts’ Content

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new content for AAPL’s streaming service. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Streaming Content: A new deal has Apple acquiring the exclusive streaming rights for new Peanuts content, reports Variety. According to this news, the company’s upcoming streaming service will be the home of new content involving Charlie Brown and his friends. The reports say that the content AAPL is acquiring includes the rights to a short with Snoopy that has to do with STEM, as well as other content.

iPhone XR: A recent report claims that demand for the iPhone XR is lower than expected, MacRumors notes. This report comes from AAPL analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He is now expecting the company to ship between 38 million and 42 million iPhone devices in the first quarter of 2019. This is a 20% drop from the analysts’ previous iPhone shipping estimates for the same period. Kuo claims weak demand for the iPhone XR is the reason for the cut.

Alexa: Apple Music is now available for use on Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Alexa smartspeaker, reports 9to5Mac. This allows owners of an Alexa device to request it play music from the streaming service. Users can also set the streaming service as their default library in the settings. The feature isn’t supposed to officially launch until next week, but is available early.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.