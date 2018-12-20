BlackBerry Earnings: BB Stock Gets a Bump From Q3 Beat

The BlackBerry earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 is giving BB stock a slight boost on Thursday.

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB ) reported earnings per share of 5 cents for its fiscal third quarter of 2019. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 3 cents from the same time last year. It was also good news for BB stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 2 cents for the quarter.

The most recent BlackBerry earnings report also sees the company bringing in net income of $59 million. This is better than the company’s net loss of $275 million that was reported in its fiscal third quarter of 2017.

Operating income in the BlackBerry earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of the year was $58 million. The tech company reported an operating loss of $258 million during the same period of the year prior.

The BlackBerry earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2019 also includes revenue of $226 million. This matches the company’s revenue from its fiscal third quarter of the previous year. It was also a boon to BB stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $214.45 million for the period.

This BlackBerry earnings report also has the company reaffirming its outlook for fiscal 2019. This doesn’t include much in the way of details. Instead, it just has the company expecting positive earnings per share for the year. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of 14 cents for the fiscal 2019.

BB stock was up 1% as of Thursday morning, but is down 38% year-to-date.

