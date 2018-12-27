Sports fanatics beware–an ESPN blackout may be looming on the horizon due to a dispute between cable provider Verizon (NYSE: VZ ) and entertainment giant Disney (NYSE: DIS ), which owns the sports network.

Verizon warned its Fios TV customers that an ESPN blackout could happen if the two parties are unable to reach an agreement that suits them both. The negotiations will affect all of Disney’s channels and whether or not they show up on Verizon’s services, including the Disney Channel, ABC stations and the aforementioned sports channel.

The current contract between the two parties is set to expire on Dec. 31, which could take sports away from Verizon subscribers on the New Year as both sides don’t seem to be budging on their contract demands. There are plenty New Year’s Day college football bowl games that Verizon subscribers are likely looking forward to if the two media giants can reach an agreement.

“You could miss them all!” an email sent from Verizon to its Fios customers said. Verizon added that Disney wants the former to “pay hundreds of millions of dollars more for its programming, despite the fact that many of its key networks are experiencing declining viewership.”

“We are actively negotiating with Disney to ensure the best deal for our customers,” Verizon said in a statement to USA TODAY.

DIS stock is sliding about 1.9% on the news, while VZ shares took a hit of roughly 0.9% on Thursday.