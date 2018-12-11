Holiday Gift Guide 2018: The Best Smart Home Gifts

If someone on your holiday shopping list is interested in technology, chances are smart home gear is at the top of their wish list. The lure of automation is tough to resist.

So why not make it easy on yourself and get them what they want?

Of course unless they are very specific about a product, that is easier said than done. There are thousands of smart home products out there, from competing companies and using competing platforms.

We’re here to help with a version of our 2018 holiday gift guide that is focused on nothing but the best in smart home products.

Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST

Source: Brad Moon

I’ve had the opportunity to test a lot of smart speakers this year, as more third parties jump on the bandwagon.

One of the best options if you’re looking for a combination of integrated Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Alexa, great sound and true portability is the $249.99 Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST. This portable speaker supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity — with Alexa onboard for smart home and music control when connected to a Wi-Fi network. Unlike Amazon’s own Echo smart speakers, it’s portable with a rugged and waterproof design, and 16-hour battery life. And it sounds pretty good too, with multiple drivers and 360-degree audio.

HUMU Smart Cushion

Source: HUMU

Can a cushion be smart? If you’re shopping for someone who’s into audio — music, video games and watching movies — the $299 HUMU augmented audio cushion from Finland is a smart choice.

This is a cushion that delivers an audio experience much different than headphones or a soundbar. Using technology developed for use in movie theaters, the smart cushion connects wirelessly to an audio source.

It delivers a personal immersive audio experience, including 3D sound, deep bass and accompanying vibration.

Google Home Mini

Source: Google

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google division is big on the smart home. For someone just dipping their toes into the smart home concept — or someone who already has a Google smart speaker and would like coverage in another room — the $49 Google Home Mini makes a great gift.

The little speaker is covered with colored cloth to blend into home decor, and while it’s not the world’s best speaker for cranking up music, it offers full hands-free Google Assistant integration.

Even better, with the battle for smart home supremacy heating up, Google is offering holiday pricing of just $29, making the Google Home Mini a very affordable option as well.

Google Home Hub

Source: Google

Google also has a great gift idea for someone who could benefit from a smart speaker with an integrated display.

The $149 Google Home Hub has a 7-inch LCD touchscreen. Google Assistant is integrated for voice control, but there’s no camera so privacy concerns are minimized.

It can display the time and photos, and also plays YouTube videos.

Traeger Timberline 850

Source: Brad Moon

Looking for a gift idea for someone who loves grilling and smoking meat, but also has a thing for smart home gear? That may sound like two very different demographics, but the Traeger Timberline 850 pellet grill has them both covered.

I spent the summer testing this $1,699.99 grill and it was a game changer. It uses Traeger’s motorized wood pellet system and TRU convection system to perfectly grill and smoke whatever you put on its 850 square inches of cooking space. What makes the Timberline 850 smart is Wi-Fi connectivity. Once it’s on your Wi-Fi network, you can put dinner on and leave the house for the day. All it takes is a smartphone to check in for live readings on grill and meat temperatures, with the ability to make adjustments or even deliver a shot of hardwood smoke at the touch of a button.

Vizio (RED) P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV

Source: Vizio

Vizio has been growing in popularity as a brand that delivers a premium TV-viewing experience without a wallet-bruising price tag.

The company is also making a name for itself for embracing smart home integration. The P-Series offers 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, built-in Google Chromecast and support for voice control using an Alexa or Google Assistant smart home device. And the 55-inch (RED) version ($799.99) is in a stunning red frame, with a minimum 10% of its price going to fight HIV/Aids in Africa as part of the (RED) organization’s efforts.

A highly rated smart TV combined with a contribution to a worthwhile cause makes for a great gifting combination.

Nanoleaf Canvas

Source: Nanoleaf

Smart lighting was one of the first smart home categories to really take off. Smart lighting offers benefits like energy savings and home security, but the ability to change colors using an app has an undeniable cool factor.

However, most smart lighting systems have nothing on the new Nanoleaf Canvas. This smart lighting system can be controlled by Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. It also supports IFTTT programming. But instead of a simple light bulb, Canvas is a series of connecting, 9-inch light panels that can be wall mounted in groups of up to 500. It changes color, can pulse to music, responds to touch, and can even be used to play games.

A $249.99 Nanoleaf Smarter Kit (that’s a starter kit) with nine Light Squares, the controller, power and two-way tape has everything needed to create a custom smart-light installation.

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Security Cameras

Source: Brad Moon

After trying out multiple wireless security cameras, I’ve been very happy with the Arlo Pro 2 system.

These are true wireless cameras. They are battery-powered, so they can be mounted anywhere with no worries about access to power. The Wi-Fi connectivity has a long enough range for installation inside or outside most homes, and video is 1080p. They are equipped with two-way audio, night vision and both motion and sound detection — with free seven-day cloud storage of footage. They support Alexa voice control and I have the Arlo app installed on an Apple TV for big-screen viewing. They also stand up to climate extremes, including Canadian winters.

Arlo Pro 2 systems start at $479.99 for two cameras with rechargeable batteries, magnetic mounts and a base station.

Swann Wi-Fi HD Security System

Source: Brad Moon

While wireless camera systems make a smart gift for those who are worried about security, not everyone is a fan of swapping out batteries. There is also a case to be made for having captured video available on demand in an archive, free of user fees.

This $379.99 Swann Wi-Fi HD Security System is a great alternative for someone who wants as little ongoing fuss as possible. A pair of 1080p wide-angle cameras offer day and night video, with microphones and motion detection. The cameras connect using Wi-Fi, giving mobile app access. But recorded video is saved to a massive 1TB hard drive (that’s capacity for over 300 days of footage) and the cameras plug into a power outlet (60-foot cables are included).

This Swann system offers wireless convenience with no worries about batteries, and the ability for these smart cameras to record on their own for months.

Netgear Orbi AC3000

Source: Netgear

Finally, here’s an idea for a key device that’s often overlooked, but is the key to any smart home setup: the Wi-Fi Router. If a home’s Wi-Fi isn’t operating at peak performance, adding smart devices is going to drag it down and the smart tech itself will be unreliable.

I’ve tested a dozen high-powered Wi-Fi routers over the past year — including AC5300 gaming routers — and nothing could compare to the performance and rock-solid stability of the Netgear Orbi AC3000. This mesh Wi-Fi router includes a satellite for 5,000 square feet of coverage. The smart system automatically allocates Wi-Fi efficiently and effectively, with speeds that blow away other mesh systems.

The $369.99 Orbi is easily able to handle an expanding collection of smart home devices, 4K video streamers, game consoles and the usual assortment of smartphones, PCs and tablets, making it a great gift to anchor any smart home.

