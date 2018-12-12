A Kotex tampon recall was recently issued as parent company Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB ) said that it found a “quality-related defect,” according to an announcement yesterday.

The products included in the recall include its U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency. The company said that consumers have experienced situations in which the tampons have been unraveling and/or coming apart when they remove them. In some cases, users had to get medical attention to remove some of the tampon pieces in the body.

Some users even reported signs of infection, irritation and injuries. The products that the Kotex recall is covering were manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018, and they were distributed to the public between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2018.

The company said that customers can find out whether or not a product has been included in the recall by looking for certain lot numbers at the bottom of packages and they can check for the recalled numbers on the U by Kotex website.

There are no other products with the U by Kotex brand that are being included in the recall, according to the company. Kimberly Clark sent a message to retailers asking them to remove the recalled products from their stores and post a notice.

KMB stock is down about 1.2% on Wednesday.