Walmart Christmas Eve Hours 2018

Walmart has announced its Christmas Eve hours (NYSE: WMT ) and the retailer revealed that it will shutter its doors earlier in the evening than other major retailers.

The retail chain said that for December 24, it will remain open up until 6 p.m. all throughout the U.S. Much like Black Friday shopping is starting sooner and sooner every year, Christmas Eve shopping is happening with stores opening later and later, allowing customers to get gifts for their loved ones later then usual.

There are other stores that will be open on Christmas Eve, most of which will be open until around the same time, or perhaps even later than that.

WMT stock is down about 0.3% on Tuesday.