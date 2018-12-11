Why MYOS Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

MYOS stock is on its way up today following news of a new product launch with The Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI ).

Source: Shutterstock

This deal will have The Vitamin Shoppe carrying MYOS’ (NASDAQ: MYOS ) Yolked product. This is a product from the company that is made with Fortetropin. The product is meant for muscle building.

Fortetopin is an ingredient made by MYOS that helps the body better utilize protein to help with muscle building and stop muscle loss. A patented process has the ingredient retaining the nutritional value of fertilized egg yolks.

The good news for MYOS stock includes mention that The Vitamin Shoppe will be the first retailer to carry its Yolked product when it launches to the public. This will have it showing up at the chain’s 775 stores across the U.S.

Yolked is far from an untested product. According to MYOS, studies have shown that the product is able to help build up to eight pounds of muscle mass in as little as 12 weeks. It has also been available via collegiate athletic programs, but is only now launching for the general public.

Customers that want to try out Yolked can do so for themselves when the product starts showing up on The Vitamin Shoppe shelves on Dec. 30. It will cost customers $99.99 for the body building supplement.

MYOS stock was up 64% and VSI stock was up 6% as of noon Tuesday. MYOS stock is down 22% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.