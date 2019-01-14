Monday Apple Rumors: AirPower May Still See the Light of Day

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an AirPower launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Apple

AirPower: A recent rumor claims that AAPL is still planning to release its AirPower wireless charging mat, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the AirPower is actually close to being ready to ship. This rumor claims that the device is being made by Luxshare Precision and that it has already started production of the device. Despite missing its 2018 release window, other rumors have said the device will launch in the first quarter of 2019.

Qualcomm: Apple was originally planning to use Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) modems in its 2018 smartphones, MacRumors notes. This information comes from a statement made by AAPL COO Jeff Williams. Williams says that the company wanted to use both Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Qualcomm modems in the 2018 iPhone lineup. However, he notes that QCOM was unwilling to sell the modems, likely due to the ongoing legal battles between the two companies.

Face ID: A federal judge has made an interesting ruling about biometrics data, reports AppleInsider. The ruling from the judge claims that law enforcement can’t force a person to unlock their devices with biometrics data. This covers login abilities such as Face ID and Touch ID. The ruling comes from California and could allow suspects additional protection from attempts to enter their devices. This type of protection is already in place for passcodes.

