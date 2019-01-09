Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Cutting iPhone Prices in China

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone price cuts. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Price Cuts: A recent report claims that Apple is cutting the price of iPhone devices in China, reports 9to5Mac. According to this report, the company is reducing the price of certain smartphones for Chinese vendors. This includes the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, XS, XS Max and the XR. All models expect the iPhone XR are getting a $59 price cut. The price cut for the iPhone XR is reportedly $66.

Eaton Centre: A new rumor claims that Apple is preparing to upgrade its Eaton Centre retail store, reports MacRumors. This rumor says that the tech company is preparing to redo the location to give it a more modern appearance. This includes moving the store out of its current location in the mall and putting it in a larger one still in the same mall.This may have it taking over several nearby units to expand the store’s size.

Sandy Parakilas: A recent rumor claims that Sandy Parakilas is now a member of AAPL’s privacy team, reports AppleInsider. Sandy Parakilas is a critic of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) over how it handles user privacy. The rumor says that the tech company is bringing him on to serve as its product manager for its privacy team. The exact reason for his hiring is still unknown.

