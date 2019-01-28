Monday Apple Rumors: Is an Apple Game Subscription Service in the Works?

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a video game subscription service. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Video Games: A recent rumor claims that Apple is looking to launch its own video game subscription service, reports Cheddar. According to this rumor, the tech company wants to offer a game subscription service that will be like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ), but for games. This would have users paying a monthly fee to access a collection of video games. There’s also talk of AAPL becoming a publisher for video game developers.

iOS 12.1 Beta: The first public beta of iOS 12.2 is now available for download, MacRumors notes. This new iOS 12.2 beta is the same as the one that came out for developers last week. This will include some new features and also provides hints for an upcoming AAPL product. Code inside the beta mentions support for Siri with AirPods. This suggests that the company is getting closer to releasing its second generation of the wireless earbuds.

AirBuddy: There’s now an easy way to sync up AirPods with Mac devices, reports 9to5Mac. This new feature comes in the form of AirBuddy. This isn’t an official app from Apple, but it does allow for easy syncing between a Mac device and AirPods. This includes an iOS-like interface for the procedure, as well as a widget to monitor battery life.

