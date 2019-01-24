Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Headphones May Launch in 2019

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new headphones. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Headphones: A recent rumor claims that a new pair of Apple headphones will be coming out this year, reports MacRumors. This rumor says that these headphones aren’t the same as the AirPods. Instead, they will be headphones that sit over the ears. The rumor also clams that these new headphones will use AAPL’s brand and will come out in the second half of 2019. Another interesting note from the rumor is that these will reportedly be higher end headphones than the Beats brand.

New Betas: There are a lot of new betas out there for developers to download, AppleInsider notes. Apple now has developer betas available for iOS 12.2, tvOS 12.2, watchOS 5.2, and macOS 10.14.4. The exact changes that are present in these new betas over the current versions of the operating systems are unknown. However, it is likely that the tech company will be focusing on increasing performance and fixing bugs with these betas.

Office 365: The Mac App Store now has Office 365 up for grabs. This marks the firs time that the collection of software from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has been available on the Mac App Store. There are subscription options available in the apps, which give customers access to the different products in Office 365. This include apps such as Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, OneNote and Excel.

