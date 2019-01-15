Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 May Ditch Lightning Port

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a change for the iPhone lineup. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone 11: A new rumor claims that Apple won’t include a Lightning port on the iPhone 11, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company is instead going to include a USB-C port on the device. This would have the device using a standard charging port, rather than a proprietary one. That could make it easier for owners to charge their devices and allow them to purchase cheaper charging solutions.

Battery Replacement: AAPL says that it replaced a massive amount of iPhone batteries in 2018, MacRumors notes. AAPL CEO Tim Cook says that the company replaced 11 million batteries during the year. In comparison, the tech company replaced between 1 million and 2 million batteries in 2017. This increase has to do with its special battery replacement program. This let iPhone owners replace their batteries for just $29. The program ended on Dec. 31, 2018.

Intel: It looks like Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) may be looking to take a top Apple executive, reports 9to5Mac. Johny Srouji, AAPL’s SVP of Hardware Technologies, is on the company’s shortlist of potential CEOs. He has been with the tech company since 2008 and led the creation of its A4 chip. If INTC goes with Srouji, he will take over from CFO Robert Swan, who is acting as the company’s interim CEO.

