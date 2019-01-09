AT&T Layoffs: What We Know So Far

AT&T layoffs are on the horizon as the company looks to reduce its workforce.

Here’s what we know so far about the AT&T (NYSE: T ) layoffs, as reported by Motherboard.

Inside sources claim that the layoffs will be major and will hit several states.

The states in the layoffs will include New York, California, Texas, New Jersey, Washington State, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, as well as Washington, D.C.

This will be part of the company’s “geographic rationalization” effort to reduce its “surplus” of workers.

AT&T has confirmed that it is planning layoffs, but hasn’t nailed down the finer details of them.

The inside sources claim that the AT&T layoffs will be officially announced at the end of the month.

It also looks like these layoffs will start then and will continue through the next few months.

Managers at AT&T were only recently told about the layoffs in an effort to prepare for the changes.

This information was sent to them through an internal memo from the company.

The layoffs are a bit of a surprise considering that AT&T has been promising to reinvest in its business and create more jobs.

They also come despite the company receiving some benefits, such as a $20 million tax break, under President Donald Trump’s new tax laws.

T stock was down 3% as of Wednesday afternoon.

