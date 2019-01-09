After-Market Movers: HUYA, MU, GE ... >>> READ MORE
AT&T Layoffs: What We Know So Far

The layoffs will be announced later this month

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

AT&T layoffs are on the horizon as the company looks to reduce its workforce.

Here’s what we know so far about the AT&T (NYSE:T) layoffs, as reported by Motherboard.

  • Inside sources claim that the layoffs will be major and will hit several states.
  • The states in the layoffs will include New York, California, Texas, New Jersey, Washington State, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, as well as Washington, D.C.
  • This will be part of the company’s “geographic rationalization” effort to reduce its “surplus” of workers.
  •  AT&T has confirmed that it is planning layoffs, but hasn’t nailed down the finer details of them.
  • The inside sources claim that the AT&T layoffs will be officially announced at the end of the month.
  • It also looks like these layoffs will start then and will continue through the next few months.
  • Managers at AT&T were only recently told about the layoffs in an effort to prepare for the changes.
  • This information was sent to them through an internal memo from the company.
  • The layoffs are a bit of a surprise considering that AT&T has been promising to reinvest in its business and create more jobs.
  • They also come despite the company receiving some benefits, such as a $20 million tax break, under President Donald Trump’s new tax laws.

T stock was down 3% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

