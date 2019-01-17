5 Betty White Quotes to Celebrate the Star’s 97th Birthday

Today marks the 97th birthday of actress Betty White and InvestorPlace is celebrating with a collection of her quotes.

Source: Shutterstock

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) is also celebrating the actresses birthday. It has a special page set up for the event. This page includes a video of the actress, as well as “Happy Birthday” wishes from her fans on the social media platform.

Here are some of the birthday wishes from other Twitter users.

“A BIG Happy 97th Birthday to the ONE and ONLY, Betty White!!”

“Happy 97 th birthday to America’s GrandMa.”

“Betty White’s Birthday should be a National Holiday.”

“I love Betty White so much!! She is the best, I grew up on the Golden Girls with my grandma and not ashamed to say I have all the seasons on DVD 😂”

“Happy 97th birthday Betty White – who is not “cute”. Just a fierce, supremely talented woman who blazed trails for everyone who came after.”

If you feel like showing some love to Betty White today, you can do so on that Twitter page. This link will lead you directly to the event page on Twitter for Betty White’s birthday celebration.

The following are Betty White quotes to help celebrate the actress’ birthday with.

Betty White Quotes to Celebrate Her Birthday

Betty White Quotes to Celebrate Her Birthday

Betty White Quotes to Celebrate Her Birthday

Betty White Quotes to Celebrate Her Birthday

Betty White Quotes to Celebrate Her Birthday

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.