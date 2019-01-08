Surprise! Why Free Samples From Amazon Could Show Up in Your Mailbox

Free samples from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) are starting to show up for select customers of the online retail giant.

The free samples from Amazon are part of a new effort from the company to send curated items to customers. The idea is that AMZN already knows what customers like, so it can send them free samples that better fit their taste.

Amazon describes its free samples program as being similar to its Recommendations, “but real, so you can try, smell, feel, and taste the latest products.” The types of free samples from Amazon include pet food, grocery items, beauty products, household products, as well as health and wellness items.

Here’s how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the free samples from Amazon news.

“This article prompted me to go to my Amazon account Communication Preferences and opt for no marketing information by mail. I also unsubscribed from all promotional emails. Amazon is using your data to send you free samples.”

“#Amazon is using your #data to send you free samples 🚚”

“This isn’t particularly new, but more notable because AMZ actually has the data to do something effective with it.”

Amazon customers that aren’t keen on the idea of the company using their private data to send them free samples can opt out of the offer. Anyone looking to do this can follow this link and chose the “I do not want to receive personalized samples from Amazon’s sampling program” option.

AMZN stock was up 1% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.