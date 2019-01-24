Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results late in the day on Thursday, unveiling mixed results that included revenue that topped expectations and profit that was below the mark, sending ISRG stock declining a bit after the bell.

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based robotics products maker, which is responsible for creating the da Vinci surgical robotic systems, said that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, it brought in net income of $292.5 million, which was flat compared to its year-ago quarter.

Intuitive Surgical added that its adjusted earnings tallied up to $353.2 million, which marked an increase of 15.8% when compared to its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2017. On a per-share basis, the company’s earnings were $2.96 per share, a 13.8% increase compared to the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were calling for adjusted earnings of $3.07 per share for the company’s fourth quarter. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue did impress as it came in at $1.05 billion, a 17.7% increase compared to its year-ago quarter. The figure was also better than what Wall Street called for by $10 million.

The company also said that its shipments of its da Vinci systems surged 34% year-over-year to 290 units.

ISRG stock is falling close to 2.1% after the bell on Thursday as the company reported earnings that missed the Wall Street consensus estimate for its latest quarter. Shares had been on the upswing ahead of its quarterly report, surging close to 1.2% during regular trading hours to close out its fiscal 2018.