JB Hunt earnings (NASDAQ: JBHT ) were released late in the day on Thursday, with the company unveiling results that were mixed as revenue was better than analysts expected, while its profit was below the mark–shares increased more than 3% after the bell.

The trucking and transportation company said that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, it brought in earnings of roughly 81 cents per share, which was a steep decline of 77% for the company when compared to its year-ago quarter. Analysts were projecting the services provider to bring in earnings of $1.21 per share to close out its 2018.

JB Hunt added that its revenue for the period tallied up to $2.32 billion, which was an improvement of roughly 16% when compared to its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The Wall Street consensus estimate was calling for the company to amass revenue of roughly $2.3 billion.

The company added that its quarterly profit was hit hard by a pre-announced pretax charge of roughly $134 million related to contingent liabilities that were linked to the ongoing arbitration with BNSF Railway, according to a statement from the company in its press release.

JBHT stock is surging about 3.1% after the bell following the JB Hunt earnings report that included a revenue beat. The stock was also up roughly 3.1% during regular trading hours on Thursday as the company geared up to reports its results and shut the door on its fiscal 2018.