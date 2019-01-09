Jeff Bezos Divorce: Amazon CEO and Wife Mackenzie Bezos Announce Split

A Jeff Bezos divorce is taking place between the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) CEO and his wife, MacKenzie.

The Jeff Bezos divorce was announced by the couple via the following post on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ).

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends. We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, as we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.

The Jeff Bezos divorce statement is signed both by the Amazon CEO and MacKenzie.

It’s unknown how exactly the divorce could affect Amazon, but it will likely be an expensive matter for the company’s CEO. Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world with a net value of $137 billion. It also worth noting that the two have four children between them. All of this can make for a complicated divorce.

AMZN stock was largely unaffected by the Jeff Bezos divorce news.

